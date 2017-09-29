Charlotte on Ric Flair health scare

Yahoo Sports sat down with WWE star Charlotte Flair to discuss the health scare involving her father Ric Flair last month and why she knew things were very serious.

"I just couldn't fathom him not being OK and him not being here anymore."@MsCharlotteWWE opens up about @RicFlairNatrBoy's health scare pic.twitter.com/bUKrdDVU7N — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 28, 2017

Kurt Angle on WWE’s drug testing

Fox Sports Australia is featuring an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle where he discusses his return to the company and addresses if he is part of the company’s Talent Wellness Policy now that he is back on television.

“I haven’t taken the physical to wrestle but the drug testing — I’m part of that. I’m a talent on TV. Although they don’t treat me as a wrestler, if you’re a talent, you’re involved in everything. You can get drug tested at any point in time.”

Angle was also asked if he expects to return to the ring for WWE.