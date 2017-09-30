Brock Lesnar back in action tonight for WWE

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is advertised for tonight’s RAW live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He is not scheduled for RAW this Monday in Denver.

Lesnar is now a native of Canada, residing in Saskatchewan.

If you are attending the show, we are always seeking live reports from events!

Send live reports to: AdamMartin@wrestleview.com.

Michael Cole to miss RAW

WWE.com is reporting that Michael Cole will miss RAW this Monday night in Denver, marking only the second time in 20 years that Cole has missed a RAW taping.

Cole is missing the show in order to attend his son’s wedding. Tom Phillips will step in for Cole to join Booker T and Corey Graves on commentary on Monday night.