Enzo Amore and Corey Graves exchange jabs

During the weekend, WWE commentator Corey Graves took to Twitter to send out a humorous tweet about his son playing baseball and doing the Enzo Amore dance.

My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate. I have failed as a father. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 30, 2017

Graves, who has always openly criticized Amore on WWE television in character, may not have expected the response he received from Amore later that day.

Nah u didn't fail as a father!? U failed as a wrestler, thats why they dressed ya up in a suit N tie & told ya 2 sit down #HowYouDoin #Champ https://t.co/mdkrvflAfY — Enzo Amore (@real1) October 1, 2017

For those unaware, Graves was forced to retire from the ring during his time in NXT after receiving multiple concussions during his pro wrestling career.

Jericho on Southpaw

