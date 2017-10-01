Enzo Amore and Corey Graves exchange jabs
During the weekend, WWE commentator Corey Graves took to Twitter to send out a humorous tweet about his son playing baseball and doing the Enzo Amore dance.
My son just ran to second base, and danced like @real1 to celebrate.
I have failed as a father.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 30, 2017
Graves, who has always openly criticized Amore on WWE television in character, may not have expected the response he received from Amore later that day.
Nah u didn't fail as a father!? U failed as a wrestler, thats why they dressed ya up in a suit N tie & told ya 2 sit down #HowYouDoin #Champ https://t.co/mdkrvflAfY
— Enzo Amore (@real1) October 1, 2017
For those unaware, Graves was forced to retire from the ring during his time in NXT after receiving multiple concussions during his pro wrestling career.
Jericho on Southpaw
Ring Rust Radio is featuring an interview with Chris Jericho where he talks about not being a big fan of the latest edition of Southpaw Regional Wrestling.
“I would love to see a few more, but I don’t know if the series took off virally like they thought it would and I am not sure what the numbers are on that, but it was a lot of fun while we did it and hopefully get to do more. I think a lot of times the initial one is always the best because it’s such a surprise and nobody really knows what they’re getting into. Where with the second one everybody wanted to get involved and some of the characters weren’t as strong. I think Miz’s guy was terrible in it whatever he was called. I just thought it was terrible and it wasn’t funny. I thought the Butcher Boys weren’t funny. The first one was really funny because no one was really trying. They were just being whatever they wanted to be. It’s like a sequel to a movie where you stumble onto something and it’s never as good as the original. If they do more Clint Bobski will be there and if they don’t it was fun while it lasted.”