WWE RAW is live tonight from Denver, Colorado.

Advertised for the show is The Miz defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event.

Also set for tonight is Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman. WWE.com is teasing more involving the Cruiserweights with Enzo Amore and the latest with Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW beginning tonight at 8:00 PM ET.