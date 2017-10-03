John Cena appears on Dancing with the Stars

WWE.com has a new article about John Cena appearing on last night’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC in support of his fiancé Nikki Bella.

Nikki and her dancing partner, Artem Chigvintsev, got a score of 21 out of 30 for their Viennese Waltz. There was no eliminations this week, so Nikki will be competing on the show next week.

New WWE 2K18 mode

WWE and 2K posted the following video giving details about the new “Road to Glory” online mode for the upcoming WWE 2K18 video game.