WWE will be coming to India on December 8 and 9 running the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India according to The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

The shows are scheduled to feature talent from the RAW brand, although current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers are all now scheduled as part of the tour. Tickets are currently priced from $26 to $535 ringside U.S.

Other names advertised for the tour includes Roman Reigns, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose and more. WWE has been getting very aggressive with the India market with the growing popularity of the product including launching a new Hindi exclusive program in the country.