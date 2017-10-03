New title match set for WWE TLC PPV

As confirmed last night during RAW, set for the upcoming RAW-only WWE TLC PPV in three weeks is Alexa Bliss defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Mickie James. RAW GM Kurt Angle booked the match on Monday night.

This is the only confirmed match for the show so far in Minneapolis in three weeks.

