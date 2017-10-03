Ric Flair appearance set for November

In what will likely be one of his first appearance since his health issues, Ric Flair is scheduled for an autograph signing at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Atlanta, Georgia on November 18. Flair did briefly meet with the Riverside Military back in September.

You can view more details about his appearance in Atlanta below.

Main Event tapings in Denver

The following matches were taped for Main Event last night in Denver.

* Heath Slater def. Dash Wilder.

* Rich Swann and Lince Dorado def. Noam Dar and Tony Nese.

Source: Prowrestling.net