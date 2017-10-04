During tonight’s NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, NXT GM William Regal announced that the main event of the NXT TakeOver: Houston live special on November 18 during Survivor Series weekend will pit Undisputed of Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. SAnitY of Eric Young, Killain Dain and Alexander Wolfe vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong in the return of the classic War Games match that was a staple of the NWA and WCW in the ’80s and ’90s.

#NXTFSLive Mr. Regal announced Undisputed vs. SANITY vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong in War Games. @WONF4W pic.twitter.com/tB9GOnnlgU — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) October 5, 2017

War Games consists of two rings with a enclosed steel cage spanning both rings involving two to three teams and was the brainchild of the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, who created the concept. War Games took place in the NWA and WCW from 1987 to 2000 in different incarcerations. Other promotions, notably TNA and ROH, would use the War Games concept in recent years, but until now, the concept had never made its way over into WWE, despite numerous rumors through the years of the concept being pitched creatively.

Wrestleview.com will have a full spoiler report from the NXT tapings later tonight.