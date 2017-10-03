WWE RAW Ratings are in for October 2, 2017.

This week’s show from Denver drew 2.77 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.92 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic. Like last week, the show lost viewers as the hours progressed and none of the hours reached above three million.

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN won the night on cable (11.94 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.945 (down from 3.121 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.756 (down from 3.081 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.619 (up from 2.568 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Enzo Amore confronting the Cruiserweight Division, averaged a 0.93 rating for the night. This is down from last week’s 0.99 rating.