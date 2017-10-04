Jeff Hardy injury update

Jeff Hardy underwent a successful surgery for his torn rotator cuff on Tuesday.

According to PWInsider.com, Hardy will be out the next six to nine months as a result.

As reported earlier, Hardy suffered the injury two weeks ago during an episode of RAW. Hardy told WWE.com that the injury timing was “depressing.”

Shayna Baszler officially signs with WWE

WWE.com confirmed yesterday that Shayna Baszler has officially signed a deal with WWE and has already reported to the Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE uploaded this video talking with Baszler about the signing.