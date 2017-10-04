The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for October 3, 2017.

This week’s episode from Denver drew 2.32 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.54 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 3 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic for the night on Tuesday.

The MLB Wild Card game (Twins/Yankees) won the night on cable (6.73 million viewers).

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by a segment with Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, averaged a 0.74 rating. This is down from last week’s show that drew a 0.82 rating.