The following was taped on Wednesday at Full Sail University.

10/4 WWE NXT TV taping results:

* Dark match: No Way Jose def. Marcel Barthel.

* Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli def. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

* Nikki Cross won a Battle Royal to earn the final spot in the NXT Women’s Championship match at TakeOver in November. That title match wll now feature Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Cross to determine a new champion.

* The Velveteen Dream attacked Aleister Black.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Roderick Strong. After the match, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly confronted Strong again.

* Nikki Cross def. Taynara Conti.

* Fabian Aichner def. Johnny Gargano.

* A contract signing for Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas at TakeOver was planned, but Almas attacked McIntyre and signed the contract instead.

* SAnitY (Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Authors of Pain ended in a DQ when Cole, Fish and O’Reilly ran in. William Regal books a triple threat tag team match at TakeOver under War Games rules.

* Heavy Machinery def. two local wrestlers.

* Kairi Sane def. Billie Kay.

* The Velveteen Dream def. Cezar Bononi.

* The Street Profits def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Lars Sullivan def. Raul Mendoza.

* Ember Moon def.Mercedes Martinez.

* Another face off segment between Drew McIntyre and Andrade “Cien” Almas takes place. Vega distracted McIntyre to allow Almas to attack him yet again.

* Adam Cole vs. Roderick Strong ended in a DQ when a big brawl broke out between all three teams that will take place inside War Games.

