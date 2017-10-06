10/6-10/12 WWE schedule

Upcoming WWE live event schedule from October 6 to October 12, 2017.

* 10/6 NXT live event in Coral Gables, Florida

* 10/6 live event in Arlington, Texas

* 10/7 live event in Canton, Ohio

* 10/7 live event in Tulsa, Oklahoma

* 10/8 live event in Rockford, Illinois

* 10/8 Hell in a Cell PPV in Detroit, Michigan

* 10/9 live event in East Lansing, Michigan

* 10/9 RAW TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana

* 10/10 Smackdown/205 Live TV tapings in Grand Rapids, Michigan

We are always looking for live reports if you plan to attend any events live.

Send all live reports to: AdamMartin@wrestleview.com.

Official announcement on WWE in India

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday officially announcing their live event tour of India in December. The shows will be RAW branded live events and will include special guest WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.