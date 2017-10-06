Next look at WWE Network subscriber numbers

The next WWE investor call will be held at the end of the month on October 26 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 CT) with Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios.

This call will revealed the latest WWE Network subscriber totals as of September 30. Network subscribers currently sit at 1.63 million subscribers as of Q2 2017. That figure was a drop from the 1.949 million subscribers WWE revealed in April following WrestleMania.

New network show to debut

A new series called “365” is currently in development for the WWE Network.

According to a report by PWInsider.com, the series will follow a specific WWE star for a full year in a documentary style. The first episode of the series is scheduled to focus on Kevin Owens and premiere following the Survivor Series PPV this year on November 19.