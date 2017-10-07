According to Fightful.com, UFC President Dana White revealed Brock Lesnar’s current deal with WWE isn’t expiring until next August during an appearance on ESPN Radio.

White addressed the previous potential of a superfight between Lesnar and Jon Jones, a fight that isn’t expected to happen with Jones testing positive under USADA again.

“Well, Lesnar was still under contract to the WWE until next August. Who knows what would have happened. I don’t count my chickens any more, I’ll tell you that. They didn’t want to do that again. You saw what happened the last time he was under contract (and fought).”

White is referring to Lesnar’s last professional fight at UFC 200 last July when he defeated Mark Hunt and later tested positive under USADA. Previous reports among the wrestling media had stated Lesnar’s current deal was expiring shortly after WrestleMania, meaning the current Universal Champion could be sticking around through SummerSlam next year.