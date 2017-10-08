Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens headlines tonight’s Smackdown-only WWE Hell in a Cell PPV tonight from Detroit, Michigan airing live on the WWE Network.
The McMahon vs. Owens match will take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure under Falls Count Anywhere rules per the announcement this past Tuesday night on Smackdown.
Another top match scheduled for tonight is Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch from SummerSlam in August.
Here is how the card looks like tonight in Detroit.
Hell in a Cell Match
Falls County Anywhere Rules
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships
Hell in a Cell Match
The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos
WWE United States Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Plus, the return of The Fashion Files
Kickoff Show:
The Hype Bros vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin
