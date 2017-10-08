Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens headlines tonight’s Smackdown-only WWE Hell in a Cell PPV tonight from Detroit, Michigan airing live on the WWE Network.

The McMahon vs. Owens match will take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure under Falls Count Anywhere rules per the announcement this past Tuesday night on Smackdown.

Another top match scheduled for tonight is Jinder Mahal defending the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch from SummerSlam in August.

Here is how the card looks like tonight in Detroit.

Hell in a Cell Match

Falls County Anywhere Rules

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Hell in a Cell Match

The New Day (c’s) vs. The Usos

WWE United States Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Plus, the return of The Fashion Files

Kickoff Show:

The Hype Bros vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

