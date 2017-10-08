During a recent conference call with media this past week, James Storm addressed his reasons for not signing a deal with WWE as part of NXT back in 2015 and making a return to Impact in early 2016 when the show moved to Pop TV.

Storm briefly appeared on NXT programming back in October 2015.

“A lot of people say it was money, but it wasn’t. It was a family thing. Hunter told me they’d run 100-125 shows over the next two years. My wife wanted to have another kid, but she had to do shots, and I had to be at home a lot more. It was a decision: do I go and live this crazy of wrestling in the WWE or do I stay home and help my wife have another child that she wants? I decided that my family was what is really important to me.”