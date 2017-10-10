Following this week’s WWE RAW in Indianapolis, new matches are now set for WWE TLC in two weeks on October 22 from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Scheduled to headline the RAW-only show is the return of The Shield (Roman Reigns and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro in a 4-on-1 Handicap match with the added stipulation of Tables, Ladders and Chairs all being legal.

Also now official for the show is Asuka vs. Emma in what will be Asuka’s main roster debut. Emma earned the spot winning a fatal five way match on Monday night.

Here is the updated card as of this week.

4-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James

Asuka vs. Emma