Off air notes from WWE RAW in Indianapolis
The following matches were taped before WWE RAW last night in Indianapolis.
* Rhyno and Heath Slater def. Curt Hawkins and Dash Wilder.
* Akira Tozawa def. Tony Nese.
After RAW went off the air, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro in a post-show bonus tag team match.
Just waiting for that 0-119 losing streak to end…#MainEvent #WWEIndianapolis #TagTeamLegends pic.twitter.com/ZrkwWoRq0T
— Kam D. (@KdawgWWE_101) October 10, 2017
Source: PWInsider.com
10/9 Post-RAW videos
WWE posted these video clips after RAW last night.