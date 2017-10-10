Off air notes from WWE RAW in Indianapolis

The following matches were taped before WWE RAW last night in Indianapolis.

* Rhyno and Heath Slater def. Curt Hawkins and Dash Wilder.

* Akira Tozawa def. Tony Nese.

After RAW went off the air, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro in a post-show bonus tag team match.

Source: PWInsider.com

