Corbin vs. Styles on Smackdown Live

Advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live from Grand Rapids is Baron Corbin defending his newly won WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles, Becky Lynch vs. Carmella and the latest involving The Usos capturing the Smackdown tag team titles.

Tonight will also feature the fallout from Hell in a Cell on Sunday where Sami Zayn surprised everyone by helping Kevin Owens secure a win over Shane McMahon.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Mike Kanellis on battling addiction

WWE is featuring a new video focusing on Mike Kanellis talking about keeping his addition to prescription pills hidden from his wife (Maria Kanellis) and his family.