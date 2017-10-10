WWE RAW Ratings are in for October 9, 2017.

This week’s show from Denver drew 2.87 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.77 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 5, No. 6 and No. 7 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic. As in previous weeks, the show saw viewers slowly tune out as the three hours progressed.

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN won the night on cable (10.28 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 3.008 (up from 2.945 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.894 (up from 2.756 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.711 (up from 2.619 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, averaged a 0.96 rating for the night. This is up from last week’s 0.93 rating.