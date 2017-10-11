The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for October 10, 2017.

This week’s episode from Denver drew 2.47 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.32 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 2 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic for the night on Tuesday.

“American Horror Story” on FX won the night on cable.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles for the WWE United States Title, averaged a 0.80 rating. This is up from last week’s show that drew a 0.74 rating.