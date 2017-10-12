Since Monday night, various wrestling media outlets have been reporting that Neville walked out on WWE after hearing plans for RAW this past Monday night in Indianapolis.

While Wrestleview.com was aware of these reports, attempts to contact WWE regarding his contractual status with the company were not returned as of this writing.

Conflicting reports among the wrestling media almost immediately arose.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Neville “walked out” on Monday night after being told he would be losing to then WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in a non-title match. The company then shifted plans to having Kalisto challenge Amore for the title in the main event and ultimately win the championship setting up a rematch for TLC.

In a conflicting report, PWInsider.com stated on Thursday that Neville was never at the RAW taping on Monday night or weekend live events as Mustafa Ali took his place at RAW branded events against Amore. WWE officials were reportedly made aware that Neville would not be appearing at the taping and that is when plans changed in favor of Kalisto.

Both wrestling media outlets noted that Neville is either gone or is pushing for a release from the company, freeing him up from his deal to go pursue interests with other wrestling promotions and possibly make a return down the line similar to Drew McIntyre. Either way, WWE has not publicly announced his release and he remains under a deal.