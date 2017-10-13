Upcoming WWE schedule for 10/13-10/19

Upcoming WWE schedule of live events from October 13 to October 19, 2017.

* NXT live event in Orlando, Florida tonight (October 13)

* WWE live event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada tonight (October 13)

* NXT live event in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday (October 14)

* WWE live event in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada on Saturday (October 14)

* WWE live event in Yakima, Washington on Sunday (October 14)

* Monday Night RAW live in Portland, Oregon on Monday (October 15)

* WWE live event in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Monday (October 16)

* Smackdown Live taping in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday (October 17)

* WWE live event in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday (October 19)

* NXT live event in Daytona Beach, Florida on Thursday (October 19)

* NXT live event in Macon, Georgia on Thursday (October 19)

As always, we are seeking live reports if you are attending any of these shows.

