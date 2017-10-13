Upcoming WWE schedule for 10/13-10/19
Upcoming WWE schedule of live events from October 13 to October 19, 2017.
* NXT live event in Orlando, Florida tonight (October 13)
* WWE live event in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada tonight (October 13)
* NXT live event in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday (October 14)
* WWE live event in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada on Saturday (October 14)
* WWE live event in Yakima, Washington on Sunday (October 14)
* Monday Night RAW live in Portland, Oregon on Monday (October 15)
* WWE live event in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Monday (October 16)
* Smackdown Live taping in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday (October 17)
* WWE live event in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday (October 19)
* NXT live event in Daytona Beach, Florida on Thursday (October 19)
* NXT live event in Macon, Georgia on Thursday (October 19)
As always, we are seeking live reports if you are attending any of these shows.
Send all live reports to: AdamMartin@wrestleview.com.
Mick Foley on being RAW GM
Donald Wood of Ring Rust Radio recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussing his time as the General Manager for RAW and one of his favorite moments.
“One of my finest moments as GM was when I was with my son who is on the creative team, and I was with Michael Hayes and Arn Anderson and we were watching that seventh match, the finale of the best-of-seven (Sheamus vs. Cesaro). People didn’t want any part of that when we announced it. We were in Indianapolis for the Clash of Champions and they went to a time limit draw which normally would disgust everybody, but the place was chanting for more time, they tore down the house, and I had this brand-new sports coat because I finally realized people caught on that I only owned one sports coat and I was just accessorizing with a different shirt every week. I see Sheamus coming, and he’s just pouring sweat and I am thinking to myself, “Oh no, he’s going to hug me, he’s going to hug me, he is going to hug me,” and I took one for the team and he wrapped his arms around me and embraced me. He and Cesaro both felt like the faith I showed in them meant a lot to them. They never let me forget it. They’re always very quick to point that out that even though that GM position is largely an on-air authority figure, you do get to go to bat for people and you get to pick your fights when you believe in them enough. Those were two of the guys that I really fought for and two of the fights that I picked. I am probably proudest of the stuff I did with them. As well as the episode where I got to put the sock on Triple H, that was a great Raw for me.”