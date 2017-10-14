Big Show on recent hip surgery

The Big Show posted the following on Twitter on Friday, noting that he recently underwent surgery on his hip and is on the beginnings of his road to recovery.

Less than three weeks since hip surgery and back in the gym. Slow and steady but still focused. #GiantInTheGym pic.twitter.com/Q0h7Q9TmYP — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) October 13, 2017

Goldust/breast cancer awareness

Goldust posted the following on Twitter on Friday, announcing that he will be painting his face pink during the WWE live event in Yakima, Washington this Sunday as part of raising awareness for breast cancer via the Susan G. Komen foundation, which WWE has been partnered with for the past several years.