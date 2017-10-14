It was announced on Friday that WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Title against Kevin Owens on the 12/8 and 12/9 WWE live events in New Delhi, India.

Mahal, while promoting the WWE return to India, appeared on WWE’s weekly Hindu-language program, Sunday Dhammal, to make the announcement.

WWE announced their return to India for live events last week as RAW-branded events, but with the usage of Mahal this year to tap into the India market, he was added to the India tour to play the conquering hero coming back home. The now announced match with Owens will position Mahal into the hometown babyface role, which will be a first for Mahal in his WWE tenure.