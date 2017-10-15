DDP releasing new book

WWE Hall of Famer DDP will be releasing a new self-help book, “Own Your Life: How to Make Yourself Positively Unstoppable,” in the summer of 2018. DDP had released an autobiography back in 2000 entitled “Positively Page” that had decent success.

Synopsis for the new book is as follows:

World-renowned wrestling champion turned fitness guru Diamond Dallas Page wants to transform your life. He believes that the primary reason so many of us are stuck, whether in unhappy relationships, dead-end jobs, or with self-destructive habits, is because we choose not to truly take ownership of our lives. In this straightforward and insightful book, DDP has created a 13-week fitness and nutrition program that will strip away your litany of excuses and motivate you to get honest, take action, and take ownership?and show you taking control of your pain lets you take control of your life. Combining workout principles and yoga with elements of rehabilitation, and filled with powerful stories of transformation, Own Your Life shows you how to overcome any obstacle to create a magnificent, healthy life.

Mickie James honored at music awards

WWE star Mickie James was honored by being inducted into the Native American Music Hall of Fame over the weekend at the 17th annual Native American Music Awards in Niagara Falls. James also won “Song of the Year” for her single, “Shooting Blanks.”

James posted about being honored on her Instagram.