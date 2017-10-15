Austin Aries jokes about WWE earnings

Former WWE star Austin Aries posted the following on Twitter over the weekend, making a joke about what he will earn from upcoming independent bookings compared to his final few months in WWE.

Upcoming 6 weeks of "bingo hall" $ >> Last 4 months of "big league" $. Awesome to see the #prowrestling scene thriving around the 🌎. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) October 14, 2017

Aries was released from WWE in June.

WWE signs MYC competitor

WWE sent out the following over the weekend, touting the signings of the first female performers from the Middle East, including Mae Young Classic competitor Kavita Devi, who was trained by former WWE World Champion The Great Khali.