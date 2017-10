Reigns vs. Strowman tonight on WWE RAW

Scheduled for WWE RAW tonight in Portland, Oregon is Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage in what is the only match confirmed for the show.

Tonight will be the go home show for the TLC PPV this Sunday night in Minneapolis.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

The Shield’s Top 10 Moments

WWE has posted this video with the top 10 coolest moments with The Shield.