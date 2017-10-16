Following a very newsworthy episode of RAW in Portland, WWE TLC saw a new addition to the events scheduled main event this Sunday featuring the return of The Shield.
Kane made a surprising return during the main event on Monday night, interfering in the Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Per a stipulation set earlier in the night by RAW GM Kurt Angle, Strowman securing the win over Reigns opened a 5th spot for the Tables, Ladders and Chairs main event that will now feature The Shield vs. The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Cesaro and Kane in a 3-on-5 handicap match.
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman gets by with a little help from a friend… the 5th member of his #WWETLC team, @KaneWWE!!! #RAW pic.twitter.com/tQaVZ0A5JD
Also added to the show is The Demon (Finn Balor) vs. Sister Abigail (Bray Wyatt), Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann and a new singles match for the Kickoff Show featuring Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox.
Here is the updated card for this Sunday night in Minneapolis.
3-on-5 Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Kane
The Demon vs. Sister Abigail
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore
WWE RAW Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James
Asuka vs. Emma
Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann
Kickoff Show:
Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox