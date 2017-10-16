Following a very newsworthy episode of RAW in Portland, WWE TLC saw a new addition to the events scheduled main event this Sunday featuring the return of The Shield.

Kane made a surprising return during the main event on Monday night, interfering in the Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Per a stipulation set earlier in the night by RAW GM Kurt Angle, Strowman securing the win over Reigns opened a 5th spot for the Tables, Ladders and Chairs main event that will now feature The Shield vs. The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Cesaro and Kane in a 3-on-5 handicap match.

Also added to the show is The Demon (Finn Balor) vs. Sister Abigail (Bray Wyatt), Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann and a new singles match for the Kickoff Show featuring Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox.

Here is the updated card for this Sunday night in Minneapolis.

3-on-5 Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match

The Shield (Roman Reigns and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) vs. Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Kane

The Demon vs. Sister Abigail

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Kickoff Show:

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox