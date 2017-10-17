Early 10/17 WWE 205 Live Preview
WWE 205 Live airs tonight on the WWE Network at 10:00 PM ET (9:00 CT) from Seattle.
Set for tonight is Rich Swann vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher in the main event, plus WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto and Mustafa Ali vs. Enzo Amore and Ariya Daivari.
ALSO ON #205Live: @GottaGetSwann will square off one-on-one against @GentlemanJackG TOMORROW NIGHT! #RAW pic.twitter.com/plVf0rCyRP
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 17, 2017
TOMORROW NIGHT: @KalistoWWE & @MustafaAliWWE team up to take on @real1 & @AriyaDaivariWWE on #205Live at 10/9c on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/xZ9AfHrhxp
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 17, 2017
Wrestleview.com will have a recap of 205 Live later tonight.
