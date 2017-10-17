Booker T appearing at NXT TakeOver

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced on Twitter that he has been added to make an appearance at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames event on November 18 in Houston.

The current RAW commentator is a native of Houston.

HOUSTON! I have been added to appear at @WWENXT #WarGames! Make sure you get your tickets now, more to come. Can you dig that? pic.twitter.com/mIj4Ti774K — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 16, 2017

Triple H welcomes Lio Rush to NXT

Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted this to Twitter welcoming Lio Rush to NXT.