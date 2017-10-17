Booker T appearing at NXT TakeOver
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced on Twitter that he has been added to make an appearance at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames event on November 18 in Houston.
The current RAW commentator is a native of Houston.
HOUSTON! I have been added to appear at @WWENXT #WarGames! Make sure you get your tickets now, more to come. Can you dig that? pic.twitter.com/mIj4Ti774K
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 16, 2017
Triple H welcomes Lio Rush to NXT
Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted this to Twitter welcoming Lio Rush to NXT.
Extraordinary potential in the right environment can lead to great things. I’m excited to see the future.
Welcome @itsLioRush to @WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/F8By4zGEA5
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 16, 2017