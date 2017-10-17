Booker T

Booker T appearing at NXT TakeOver

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced on Twitter that he has been added to make an appearance at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames event on November 18 in Houston.

The current RAW commentator is a native of Houston.

Triple H welcomes Lio Rush to NXT

Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted this to Twitter welcoming Lio Rush to NXT.

