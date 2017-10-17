NXT star appearing on Anthony Bourdain show

WWE.com is reporting that NXT star Adam Cole will appear on the Anthony Bourdain travel show on CNN. The episode focuses on Bourdain traveling to Pittsburgh and checking out a local independent wrestling show that Cole was featured on before signing with NXT.

An early look of Cole on the show with Britt Baker can be viewed below.

TakeOver VIP tickets

WWE.com is promoting VIP tickets for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames on November 18 in Houston, Texas in a few weeks.

The VIP tickets include a VIP suite at the Toyota Center for the show, visits and photo opportunities with NXT talent, group photo on the entrance ramp and more.