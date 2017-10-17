Nikki Bella gets season high on DWTS

WWE.com is reporting that Nikki Bella received her highest score to date – 27 – on last night’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC during Disney Night.

WWE provided a description of Nikki’s dance on Monday night.

“A beaming Nikki danced a jazz routine to “Remember Me” from the upcoming Pixar animated movie “Coco.” She received a season-high 27 on Disney Night after tapping into her Mexican roots for the dance.”

ABC shared a clip of the dance that you can view below.

Main Event tapings in Portland

The following matches were taped last night in Portland for Main Event.

* Rhyno def. Dash Wilder.

* Mustafa Ali def. Drew Gulak.

Source: WrestlingInc.com