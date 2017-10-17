WWE RAW Ratings are in for October 16, 2017.

This week’s show from Denver drew 2.69 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com this week.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.87 million viewers. WWE came in at No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Monday Night Football” on ESPN won the night on cable (8.3 million viewers).

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hour 1: 2.731 (down from 3.008 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 2.728 (down from 2.894 million viewers)

Hour 3: 2.606 (down from 2.711 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage, averaged a 0.91 rating for the night. This is down from last week’s 0.96 rating.