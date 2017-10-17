In an interview with Robert Pasbani of Metal Injection, Chris Jericho was asked about Jimmy Jacobs being fired by WWE recently and reports that the reason had to do with Jacobs taking a picture with The Bullet Club outside of a RAW taping.

Jericho also revealed that Jacobs was his main writing partner for promos in WWE.

“Jimmy’s good and if I was there I would’ve tried to help him out, but it’s not the smartest of moves. If I work at McDonalds and post a picture of me hanging out with guys from Wendy’s and hashtag ‘Wendy’s is great,’ McDonalds might not be too happy about it. I think Jimmy’s a smart guy and maybe wouldn’t surprise me if he knew something was going to happen. Maybe he was getting sick of it, I don’t know. I just know as soon as I saw that picture, I was just like ‘ooof,’ with the hashtag ‘#BCInvasion,’ you can’t do that man. I mean, you can’t. Was it a fireable offense? Well, it’s not my decision, obviously Vince thought it was, which tells me there was probably some other stuff going on and that was the final straw.”

On working with Jacobs in WWE.

“…last year, 2016, Jimmy Jacobs was my co-writer on all of it. All of it! And the weeks he wasn’t there I was like ‘Ah f—, I don’t like this, I want Jimmy.’ So he’s very talented, and he really got me. I worked with him a few times and I went to [head writer] Dave Kapoor, I want Scoville, which is his real name, Chris Scoville, on every Jericho promo. No one else. Because that’s how much I trusted his talent, his instincts.”

Source: Prowrestling.net