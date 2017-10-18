Shane McMahon returns next week

It was revealed on last night’s Smackdown Live that Shane McMahon would be returning to the show next week in Milwaukee, his first appearance since Hell in a Cell.

You can check out a clip below courtesy of WWE.

Smackdown Live notes from Seattle

The dark match held prior to last night’s Smackdown Live taping in Seattle featured Tye Dillinger, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeating Mike Kanellis, Primo and Epico.

Source: PWInsider.com