The WWE Smackdown Live Ratings are in for October 17, 2017.

This week’s episode from Denver drew 2.32 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 2.47 million viewers. The show went up against some heavy sports competition on Thursday night, dropping to No. 9 overall among the Top 150 shows on cable on Thursday night in the 18-49 demographic.

NBA Basketball (Celtics vs. Cavs) on TNT won the night on cable (5.59 million viewers).

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, averaged a 0.73 rating. This is down from last week’s 0.80 rating.