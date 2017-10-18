Sting

William Mullally of Al Arabiya is featuring an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Sting promoting the upcoming release of WWE 2K18 and his initial talks with The Undertaker about wanting to put together a match between the two in WWE.

Sting revealed having conversations with Undertaker about it, but getting the feeling that maybe Undertaker was very interested in going forth with any plans.

“We’ve had a brief conversation, and I just told him, I said, man, I just always wanted to have that match. It wasn’t necessarily reciprocated so I’m not sure where he stands or if he had any interest at all, to be quite honest. But I did. I don’t mind saying.”

  • unknown

    I think you meant to type that, “maybe Undertaker wasn’t very interested in going forth with any plans.”

  • Anonymous

    I don’t think so. I saw articles in the past saying that Undertaker DID want to have that match vs. Sting but I think it had to do with Vince somehow.

  • unknown

    Well the way it was written makes it sound like Undertake was not interested in the match.

  • Brian Farmer

    Honestly, I’d still rather see this than Undertaker Vs. Cena. Then again, the way the ‘E has taken a massive dump on Sting since he arrived, maybe it’s better that it not happen.