William Mullally of Al Arabiya is featuring an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Sting promoting the upcoming release of WWE 2K18 and his initial talks with The Undertaker about wanting to put together a match between the two in WWE.
Sting revealed having conversations with Undertaker about it, but getting the feeling that maybe Undertaker was very interested in going forth with any plans.
“We’ve had a brief conversation, and I just told him, I said, man, I just always wanted to have that match. It wasn’t necessarily reciprocated so I’m not sure where he stands or if he had any interest at all, to be quite honest. But I did. I don’t mind saying.”