MSG.com is currently advertising The Shield vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro for an upcoming live event at Madison Square Garden.

The event, which takes place on December 26, seems to indicate the newly reformed group will be sticking around as a unit at least through the holiday season.

WWE.com has posted a video following the group making their first entrance together through the crowd since 2014 on RAW this past Monday night in Portland.

Clips of The Shield reuniting the last two weeks on RAW have also drawn solid numbers on YouTube for WWE, with videos reaching nearly 20 million views overall. The group reuniting on October 9 is approaching 9 million views alone on YouTube.