WWE.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will act as the special guest referee for an upcoming NXT live event on November 17 in San Antonio, Texas.
HBK will referee the scheduled main event that night featuring Drew McIntyre defending the NXT Championship against Adam Cole during Survivor Series weekend.
You can check out a clip of Michaels hyping his appearance below courtesy of WWE.
On Friday, November 17, @ShawnMichaels will officiate an #NXTTitle match between @DMcIntyreWWE & @AdamColePro in #NXTSanAntonio! pic.twitter.com/oAh3R8yCtH
— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2017