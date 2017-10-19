WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has addressed Nia Jax and her current status with WWE following reports earlier this week by various wrestling media outlets.

Initial reports were very vague and only indicated that Jax wasn’t at RAW this past Monday night in Portland and would be off television for the time being.

The New York Post spoke with Bliss about the situation involving Jax and didn’t want to describe Jax as taking a leave of absence, but more taking time off.

“We have talked about it a lot. Whatever she is going through, I wouldn’t necessarily call it a leave of absence. She’s taking some time off because our schedule it very grueling. It’s very, very demanding. There are times where you are run down and your body can’t do it anymore and you get sick or you get injured from it and you get tired. So, I feel like everyone needs a reset every once in a while. In NXT I took a few resets and it was never like public knowledge, but we all need them. We all take them once in a while. I am happy when she comes back. I feel like everyone needs that refresher week or refresher moment.”

WWE has yet to publicly comment or address the situation with Jax as of Thursday. Bliss told the Post that she expects Jax to return WWE soon.