Jim Ross talks new book with Colin Cowherd

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Fox Sports 1 on Thursday to talk his new book “Slobberknocker” and other WWE talk.

Video of JR’s appearance can be seen below.

10/20-10/26 WWE schedule

Upcoming WWE schedule from October 20 to October 26, 2017.

* 10/20 live event in Buenos Aires, Argentina

* 10/20 live event in St. Louis, Missouri

* 10/20 NXT live event in North Charleston, South Carolina

* 10/20 NXT live event in Venice, Florida

* 10/21 NXT live event in Graniteville, South Carolina

* 10/21 NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida

* 10/21 live event in Mankato, Minnesota

* 10/22 live event in Santiago, Chile

* 10/22 NXT live event in Johnson City, Tennessee

* 10/22 TLC PPV in Minneapolis, Minnesota

* 10/23 RAW TV tapings in Green Bay, Wisconsin

* 10/24 Smackdown/205 Live TV tapings in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

* 10/26 NXT live event in Tampa, Florida

Attending any of these events over the next weeK? E-mail us a live report to AdamMartin@wrestleview.com or Jason@wrestleview.com.