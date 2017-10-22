The last 48 hours saw many changes for the card at WWE TLC tonight live in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Shield (Roman Reigns and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) was originally scheduled to return to the ring for the first time since 2014, but Reigns was pulled from the show due to medical reasons. Taking his place will be RAW GM and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his first WWE match in over a decade. They will take on the team of WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Sheamus and Cesaro in a 5-on-3 TLC rules handicap match.

Also pulled from the show is Bray Wyatt (also for medical reasons) and will be replaced by Smackdown Live star AJ Styles against Finn Balor in singles action.

Here is a look at the card tonight in Minneapolis.

3-on-5 Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match

Kurt Angle and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro and Kane

Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Kickoff Show:

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

Drew Gulak PowerPoint presentation

