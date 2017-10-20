Bray Wyatt will not be competing at this Sunday’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV due to a medical reason. AJ Styles will be facing “The Demon” Finn Bálor instead.

From WWE.com:

“Due to medical issues impacting two WWE Superstars scheduled to appear at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, streaming live on WWE Network this Sunday, the special event will now feature Kurt Angle competing in a WWE ring for the first time in more than 11 years, as he replaces Roman Reigns.”

Adam Martin will later have more details on the medical issues impacting Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt.