Roman Reigns will not be competing at this Sunday’s TLC PPV. WWE is reporting that WWE RAW General Manager, Kurt Angle will be replacing Roman Reigns at this sunday’s WWE TLC PPV.

Therefore it will be, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Kurt Angle vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus, The Miz and Kane.

A medical issue is preventing Roman Reigns from competing.

More on this when it becomes available.