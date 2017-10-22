Kevin Owens status update

Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter on Saturday, giving a status update as to why he left the Smackdown live event tour of South America this weekend.

I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 21, 2017

Triple H to wrestle on live event in Chile

WWE COO Triple H posted the following on Twitter on Saturday, announcing that he was headed to Chile for the Smackdown live events this weekend and would be wrestling on the show on Sunday in Santiago.