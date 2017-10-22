Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs posted the following on Twitter on Saturday, commenting on his release by WWE for taking a photo with The Bullet Club last month, citing that he is not bitter towards the company.

For the record, I have zero bitter feelings towards WWE. I had a great two and a half years there. But now I’m very excited to perform again — jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) October 22, 2017

Jacobs made a return to the independent scene at the WrestleCircus event on Saturday night in Texas, interrupting Sami Callihan in a promo segment.

Jacobs has been announced for appearances over the next couple of months for CZW, Beyond Wrestling and has been teased at returning to other independent promotions, including AAW and Ring of Honor, where Jacobs made his first post-WWE appearance last week in Chicago.