Brock Lesnar returns on RAW tonight

WWE RAW is live tonight from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Tonight will see the fallout from last night’s TLC PPV in Minneapolis and the return of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to answer the challenge made by WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for a match at the Survivor Series PPV next month.

